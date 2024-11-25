Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 299 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $238.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.39. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.96 and a twelve month high of $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

