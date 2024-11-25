Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $152,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after buying an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,057,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

