Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) Discontinues Phase 3 Studies Following Unsuccessful Alzheimer’s Disease Trial ResultsOn November 25, 2024, Cassava Sciences, Inc. made a significant announcement via a press release stating disappointing topline result

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cassava Sciences’s 8K filing here.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories