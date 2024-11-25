Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) Discontinues Phase 3 Studies Following Unsuccessful Alzheimer’s Disease Trial ResultsOn November 25, 2024, Cassava Sciences, Inc. made a significant announcement via a press release stating disappointing topline result

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cassava Sciences’s 8K filing here.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election