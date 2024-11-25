Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) is Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,247 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises approximately 3.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $49,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $22.75 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

