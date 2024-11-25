Carlyle Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCIF stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

