Capital Square LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.98 and a 52-week high of $176.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

