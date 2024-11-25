Capital Square LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 320.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,462. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.