Capital Square LLC Increases Stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 154.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned about 1.58% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Get American Century Quality Preferred ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

QPFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. 10,900 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.