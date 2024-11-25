Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $211,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 960,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,473 shares of company stock worth $12,313,697. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

