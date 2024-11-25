Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.2 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.71. 66,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

