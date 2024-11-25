Capital Square LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $288.16. 17,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.40 and a twelve month high of $290.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

