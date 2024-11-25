Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 166258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

