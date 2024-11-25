Canton Hathaway LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,533,000 after buying an additional 83,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 10.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 966,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.40 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.