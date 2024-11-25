Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 99.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after purchasing an additional 675,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 40,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,617,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $237.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

