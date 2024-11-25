Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,600,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $23.68 on Monday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

