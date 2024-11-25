Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,858 shares of company stock valued at $19,661,157. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.