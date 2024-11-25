Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.