Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 385,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,256,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.