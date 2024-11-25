Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 22,019 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

