Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $242,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

