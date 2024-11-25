Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 47,226 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $33,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $188.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $188.45.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

