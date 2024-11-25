Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 55.50

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55.50 ($0.70).
LLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
