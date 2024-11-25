BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. 14,335,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,831,545 shares of company stock worth $150,056,923 over the last 90 days. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,540 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,760,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after buying an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 131,743 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

