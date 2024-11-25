Boston Family Office LLC Sells 236 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $610.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $463.89 and a fifty-two week high of $611.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $577.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

