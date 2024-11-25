Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $32,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,125,000 after acquiring an additional 60,827 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.1 %

IQV stock opened at $201.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average is $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

