Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.67 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

