Boston Family Office LLC Has $16.27 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $162.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.