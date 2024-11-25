Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period.

Shares of IBTK stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

