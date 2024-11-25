Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 194,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $23.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.