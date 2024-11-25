BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ZPS)

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ZPS traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$11.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.21.

