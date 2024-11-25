BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance
TSE ZUT traded up 0.10 on Monday, hitting 22.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,701. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of 17.93 and a 12-month high of 23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.12.
