Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $153.03 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,162 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 11.9% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $153,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.