BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 5330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

