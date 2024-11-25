BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.40. BitFuFu shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 4,953 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BitFuFu

BitFuFu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUFU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BitFuFu by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.