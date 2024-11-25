Benchmark Raises Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $25.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marcus

Marcus Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Marcus stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 19,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $701.37 million, a P/E ratio of -65.62, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,711.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marcus by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Marcus by 2,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.