Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $450.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.13.

Shares of MSTR opened at $438.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

