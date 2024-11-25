Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 91 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 21,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $443.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.01 and a 200-day moving average of $408.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $352.78 and a 1 year high of $444.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

