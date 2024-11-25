Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Buys 218 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,625,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,554.80. This represents a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,917,679 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Get Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.