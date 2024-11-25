Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires Shares of 38,512 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,997,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $122.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

