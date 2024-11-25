Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires 185 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $372.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.15.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.