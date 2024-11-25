Bank of Montreal Can Sells 302,861 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.67% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $316,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.29. 3,642,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,213,549. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.