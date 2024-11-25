Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $936,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $602.16. 383,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.05. The firm has a market cap of $519.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $603.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

