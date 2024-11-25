Bank of Hawaii Sells 155 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,278.22. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,464 shares of company stock worth $11,455,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $88.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

