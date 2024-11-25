Bank of Hawaii Purchases 2,148 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

