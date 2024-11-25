Bank of Hawaii Has $59.49 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,296. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

