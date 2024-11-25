Bank of Hawaii Buys 250 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $512.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

