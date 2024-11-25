Bank of Hawaii Acquires 178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $269.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

