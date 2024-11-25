Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.20 and last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 32.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bank First by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank First by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank First by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

