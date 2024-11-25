Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for 1.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.3244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

