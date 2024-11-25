BancFirst Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,334,532.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,971.12. This trade represents a 87.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,068,492.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,995,025.30. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,915,712. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.